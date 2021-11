Post the success of 'Krack' with Gopichand Malineni, Telugu actor Ravi Teja seems to have got a new boost in his career, He is now experimenting with different genres of films with new storylines in Tollywood. He has recently announced a new film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' apart from being busy filming for four feature films in Tollywood. He is also producing 'Ramarao on Duty' besides playing a lead role in it.