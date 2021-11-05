Dr. Scott Gottlieb Proclaims New Pfizer Covid Drug Marks â€˜The End of the Pandemicâ€™
Published
Could the Covid-19 pandemic be coming to an end? In the eyes of one prominent expert, the answer is yes.Full Article
Published
Could the Covid-19 pandemic be coming to an end? In the eyes of one prominent expert, the answer is yes.Full Article
Watch VideoOn the second full day of COVID vaccines for kids 5 to 11, sleeves were rolling up.Â
"We've been through..
TRANSCRIPT The Inside Story: Fighting the Pandemic Episode 11 â€“ October 28, 2021 Â Show Opening Graphic: Voice of CAROLYN..