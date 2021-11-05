Kanye West Regrets Signing Big Sean And Speaks On Beef With Drake

Kanye West Regrets Signing Big Sean And Speaks On Beef With Drake

Kanye West didn’t hold back in his latest interview with Drink Champs’ NORE and DJ EFN on Thursday. In the interview, Kanye spoke on his beef with Drake, his regrets for signing Big Sean and his two cents on Kamala Harris. Kanye Regrets Signing Big Sean Kanye made an appearance on Drink Champs last night […]

