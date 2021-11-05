Kanye West didn’t hold back in his latest interview with Drink Champs’ NORE and DJ EFN on Thursday. In the interview, Kanye spoke on his beef with Drake, his regrets for signing Big Sean and his two cents on Kamala Harris. Kanye Regrets Signing Big Sean Kanye made an appearance on Drink Champs last night […]Full Article
Kanye West Regrets Signing Big Sean And Speaks On Beef With Drake
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Five Surprising Revelations From Kanye West's Appearance On The 'Drink Champs' Podcast: Kim Kardashian, Drake, Big Sean, More
OK! Magazine
Ye, who was formally known as Kanye West, appeared on the 'Drink Champs' podcast and discussed his divorce from Kim Kardashian,..