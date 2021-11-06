Latin Grammy-winning singer Marilia Mendonca dies in Brazil plane crash
The 26-year-old Brazilian singer was killed when the small plane she was travelling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, reported DeadlineFull Article
The singer's press team confirmed her death on social media stating Mendonca was flying to a concert when the crash happened
The Brazilian pop star has tragically passed away after being a passenger on board a light aircraft that crashed in southeast..
Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil's most famous singers, was known for her songs focussing on women.