Marilia Mendonca killed in plane crash
Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca was killed on Friday along with her manager and aide when the small aeroplane they were travelling in crashed in the state of Minas Gerais.Full Article
The singer's press team confirmed her death on social media stating Mendonca was flying to a concert when the crash happened
The Brazilian pop star has tragically passed away after being a passenger on board a light aircraft that crashed in southeast..
Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil's most famous singers, was known for her songs focussing on women.