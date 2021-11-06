Famous Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash
Published
A Latin Grammy winner in 2019, Marilia Mendonca became famous for focusing on women's experiences with failed relationships.Full Article
Published
A Latin Grammy winner in 2019, Marilia Mendonca became famous for focusing on women's experiences with failed relationships.Full Article
The singer's press team confirmed her death on social media stating Mendonca was flying to a concert when the crash happened
The Brazilian pop star has tragically passed away after being a passenger on board a light aircraft that crashed in southeast..