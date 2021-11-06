Prevea Health Ends Partnership With Aaron Rodgers Amid His Covid Vaccine Skepticism

Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health ended its nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid his recent Covid-19 vaccine skepticism. “Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the decision to end their partnership effective Nov. 6, 2021,” Prevea Health said in a statement on Saturday. “Aaron has been a partner of Prevea […]

