Saturday Night Live Cold Open Jokes About Youngkin Distancing Himself From Trump During Virginia Campaign
Published
Saturday Night Live’s cold open took the form of a mock Fox News interview by Jeanine Pirro, in which Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) and former president Donald Trump were parodied. The show opened with mocking Rodgers’ comments on the Covid vaccine. Rodgers came under scrutiny this week for revealing he was unvaccinated, […]Full Article