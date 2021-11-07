‘Stop the Squeal!’ Jim Acosta Praises ‘Peaceful Transfer of Power’ After VA Election, Scolds GOP to Stop ‘Hysteria’ Over Stolen Elections
CNN’s Jim Acosta praised the “peaceful transfer of power” that occurred after Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race, and called on Republicans to stop promoting “hysteria” over stolen elections. “Did you notice the peaceful transfer of power at the Capitol this past week?” said Acosta to begin the […]Full Article