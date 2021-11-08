Hot scoop! Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Roka held on Diwali at Kabir Khan’s home?

Hot scoop! Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal Roka held on Diwali at Kabir Khan’s home?

Zee News

Published

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a private Roka ceremony on Diwali at film director Kabir Khan's home.

Full Article