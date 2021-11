Akshay Kumar has set the cash registers ringing loud with his cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, which hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali. It opened with a bang at the box office with Rs 26 crore on Friday. The film went on to rake in Rs 24 crore on Saturday and earned Rs 27.50 crore on Sunday. The total weekend collection of ‘Sooryavanshi’ stands at a whopping Rs 77.50 crore nett.