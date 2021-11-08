College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, […]

