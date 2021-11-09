Sooryavanshi Box office collection day 4

Akshay Kumar has brought life back at the ticket windows with his latest release ‘Sooryavanshi’. The cop drama raked in a massive opening number of Rs 26 crore and has shown a positive trend over the weekend. On Monday too, the movie managed to hold well and earned Rs 13.75-14 crore nett. ‘Sooryavanshi’ now stands at a four-day total of Rs 81 crore nett. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film has recorded a drop of around 46 per cent but it is good since the first day was a festive holiday.