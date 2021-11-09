Certified Lover Boy Drake released his first statement Monday night on what happened following the deadly horror show during The Astroworld Festival. Eight people died as the crowd surged towards the stage during the performance. Drake Gives Condolences To Lives Lost At Astroworld Drake, who made a guest appearance with Travis Scott at Astroworld 2021 […]Full Article
Drake Releases Statement Amid Astroworld Festival Tragedy
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
9-Year-Old Boy In Coma After Astroworld Festival Tragedy
Newsy
Watch VideoA 9-year-old boy injured at the Astroworld festival is now in a medically induced coma.
The boy's..