After the massive success of ‘Singham’ and ‘Singham Returns’ Rohit Shetty is once again back to give his audience the third installment from Singham’s cop universe. According to a latest report, buzz is that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be shooting for Singham 3 at real locations of Kashmir, where Ajay ( Singham ) would be fighting the anti-national elements to bring in peace.