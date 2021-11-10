Elton John receives prestigious UK award
Published
Elton John has no doubt been a member of many exclusive clubs over the decades, but probably nothing quite as exclusive as the one he formally joined on…Full Article
Published
Elton John has no doubt been a member of many exclusive clubs over the decades, but probably nothing quite as exclusive as the one he formally joined on…Full Article
Sir Elton John says he has undergone hip surgery but is “raring to go” and been spurred on to make new music and raise Aids..