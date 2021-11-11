Trump Sends Ric Grenell to Conduct Foreign Policy as His ‘Envoy Ambassador’ to Kosovo-Serbia Border
Published
Former President Donald Trump revealed via a statement sent Thursday morning that Ric Grenell is currently visiting the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight a peace agreement brokered under his administration. “Today, my Envoy Ambassador Ric Grenell visited the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight this important agreement,” Trump wrote via his Save America PAC, revealing that he has […]Full Article