NFL Quarterback Cam Newton Officially Returning to the Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton is returning to Carolina for a second tenure with the Panthers, as the franchise he once led to the Super Bowl is desperate for quarterback help. Panthers reached agreement with QB Cam Newton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021 Newton last played for the Panthers during the 2019 season, starting two games […]

