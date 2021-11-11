Cam Newton is returning to Carolina for a second tenure with the Panthers, as the franchise he once led to the Super Bowl is desperate for quarterback help. Panthers reached agreement with QB Cam Newton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021 Newton last played for the Panthers during the 2019 season, starting two games […]Full Article
NFL Quarterback Cam Newton Officially Returning to the Carolina Panthers
