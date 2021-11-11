Defense Attorney in Ahmaud Arbery Killing Tells Court ‘We Don’t Want Any Other Black Pastors Coming In Here’
Published
A surprising quote in the murder trial of three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.Full Article
Published
A surprising quote in the murder trial of three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.Full Article
The lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood..
Watch VideoProsecutors rested their case Tuesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery..