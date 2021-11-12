Former President Donald Trump defended the chants of “Hang Mike Pence” that rang throughout the Capitol building on January 6th during an interview with Betrayal author and ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Audio was obtained and published exclusively by Axios. Mike Allen reports that the audio is a snippet from a 90-minute interview — […]Full Article
BREAKING: Trump Defends ‘Hang Mike Pence’ Chant to Jonathan Karl In Stunning Audio
