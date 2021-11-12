Taylor Swift's new version of 'Red' has fans talking about Jake Gyllenhaal again
Published
Taylor Swift headlines New Music Friday with the re-recording of her fourth LP, "Red." It includes a new Ed Sheeran collaboration and more.
Published
Taylor Swift headlines New Music Friday with the re-recording of her fourth LP, "Red." It includes a new Ed Sheeran collaboration and more.
Taylor Swift Releases , Expanded Rerecording of Her Classic , 2012 Album, 'Red' .
Taylor Swift Releases , Expanded Rerecording..
The hit maker released the longer version of her 2012 song 'All Too Well' that is widely rumored to be about the actor.