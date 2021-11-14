Huma attends Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's wedding

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding festivity kick started with a mushy engagement ceremony. The theme of the night was white and pictures going viral from the bash captured the couple looking gorgeous in shades of ivory. This low key affair has a restricted guest list and we spotted quite a few Bollywood celebrities at the bash. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actors Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem were snapped at the ceremony. Interestingly, Huma is close friends with Patralekhaa. Director Hansal Mehta is also expected to attend the nuptials.