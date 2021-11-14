Queen Sprains Back, Misses Remembrance Sunday Service
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service.Full Article
The Queen, 95, has only ever missed six Remembrance Sunday events in her 69 year reign
The queen decided “with great regret” that she cannot attend the service, and was “disappointed” to miss the event,..