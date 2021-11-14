Chris Wallace Challenges Texas AG on Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Ban: ‘So He Can Tell Private Businesses What to Do?’
Published
Chris Wallace pressed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on whether the state’s ban on Covid vaccine mandates contradicts his recent comments that businesses should be able to take care of themselves and their workers. “I would urge businesses, don’t listen to the president,” Paxton told Newsmax on Tuesday. “He’s bullying Americans; he’s bullying businesses. […]Full Article