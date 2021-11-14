Ed Sheeran won big at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapast - landing two major awards as stars gathered to celebrate the LGBT+ community.Full Article
Ed Sheeran wins big at MTV EMAs in Budapest as stars celebrate LGBT+ community
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ed Sheeran wins big as MTV EMAs celebrate the LGBT community
Sheeran won the 'Best Artist' and 'Best Song' awards
Wales Online
Saweetie urges ‘respect for each other’ as MTV EMAs celebrates LGBT community
Saweetie led the celebration of the LGBT community as stars lined up to show their support during the MTV Europe Music Awards..
Belfast Telegraph