Aayush Sharma on 'LoveYatri' reviews

“I remember when I did my first scene in the film, I asked Salman if I am doing a good job. He said, 'If I tell you what to do, you will start copying me, and I do not want two Salmans in the same frame',” shares Aayush Sharma, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ alongside Salman Khan. Ahead of the film’s release on November 26, the actor, in an exclusive chat with ETimes, opened up on the film, working with his brother-in-law, his takes on negative reviews, critics, and all things in between...