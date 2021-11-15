'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Gets Debut Teaser Trailer Teasing More to Come - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era is finally here! Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton, with [...]