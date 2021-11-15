Beyoncé has dropped her song from the upcoming movie King Richard titled, “Be Alive” ahead of the movie that comes to theaters November 19, 2021. King Richard tells the story of Venus & Serena Williams and their coach/dad, Richard Williams, played by Will Smith, as he coaches his daughters to tennis superstardom. The Beyonce […]Full Article
Beyoncé Drops Oscar-Worthy “Be Alive” from King Richard Movie
