JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson pose for a photo while attending the 2021 Vulture Festival held at Hollywood Roosevelt on Saturday (November 13) in Hollywood. The dancing pair were joined by their fellow Dancing With The Stars couples Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Amanda [...]