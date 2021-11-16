Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's stunning FIRST photos from wedding reception go viral!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's stunning FIRST photos from wedding reception go viral!

Zee News

Published

Patralekhaa in one of her earlier interviews with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar Rao it was love at first sight. 

Full Article