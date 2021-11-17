Rajkummar Rao to skip honeymoon for Bheed

Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with long time love Patralekhaa on November 15. The couple had a royal wedding in Chandigarh and days after the nuptials, Rajkummar will report on the sets of his next movie. According to a news portal, the newlyweds will not have an exotic honeymoon as Rajkummar has to resume the shoot of Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’ from November 18. The director was reportedly keen to shoot for the film in November and early December, agreeing for the same Rajkummar has decided to shoot for the film before taking off on a vacation with Patralekhaa.