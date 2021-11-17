What many speculated for years is finally coming to the light. After 50 years, the men convicted for assassinating Malcolm X will be exonerated. Who Really Killed Malcolm X? The two men who have spent a combined 42 years in prison after they were found guilty of fatally shooting Malcolm X are being exonerated after […]Full Article
Two Men Convicted Of Killing Malcolm X Are About To Be Exonerated
