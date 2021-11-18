Quentin Tarantino sued by Miramax over Pulp Fiction NFT auction
Published
According to the suit, Tarantino did not consult beforehand with Miramax, which still owns the rights to the director’s classicFull Article
Published
According to the suit, Tarantino did not consult beforehand with Miramax, which still owns the rights to the director’s classicFull Article
The director announced the project, which will include scenes from a script that were cut from the 1995 Oscar best picture nominee,..
Film studio Miramax is suing director Quentin Tarantino over his plans to release a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based..