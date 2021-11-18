Rapper Young Dolph killed in Memphis shooting
The owner of the store told the outlet that Young Dolph walked in to buy cookies when someone drove up, shot and killed himFull Article
Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at a bakery in Memphis.
US rapper Young Dolph has been shot dead at a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, police have said.