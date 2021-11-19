Hareesh Peradi joins Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' final schedule has begun recently in Coimbatore, and it's going to be a month-long schedule, which is planned to be shot across locations. However, in order to add more weight to the film, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has made a fresh addition to the cast of the film. Accordingly, Hareesh Peradi has joined Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', and he will be seen in a crucial role. Hareesh Peradi will be joining the team soon in Coimbatore, and the film marks his first union with Kamal Haasan.