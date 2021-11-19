Ahmaud Arbery Killer Admits He Wasn’t A Threat In Court, Rittenhouse Acquitted

Ahmaud Arbery Killer Admits He Wasn’t A Threat In Court, Rittenhouse Acquitted

SOHH

Published

Travis McMichael, the Georgia man accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, admitted on the stand Thursday that the 25-year-old unarmed Black man never yelled or threatened him before he began pursuing Arbery in a pickup truck—with his shotgun. Meanwhile in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a jury acquitted white teen murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse, on all charges. Ahmaud’s Killer Says […]

Full Article