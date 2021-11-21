‘Disgusting,’ Rittenhouse Lawyer Slams Internship Offers From GOP Congressmen: People Are ‘Trying to Profit on This’
Published
Kyle Rittenhouse‘s defense attorney criticized Republicans offering his client internships, calling it “disgusting” that people are “trying to profit on this.” In an interview with Insider, attorney Mark Richards said, “There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should.” Richards’ comments follow Rittenhouse being acquitted of all charges stemming from his shooting […]Full Article