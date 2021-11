Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh starrer con drama ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ has recorded a big drop in collections on its first Monday. The film collected only Rs 1 crore nett on its fourth day at the ticket windows. According to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ has earned a total of Rs 9 crore nett in four days at the box office.