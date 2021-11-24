The case that has had the public on its toes for the past couple of weeks has reached a verdict. The three men charged with hunting and killing Ahmaud Arbery were all found guilty of murder in a Georgia court. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan Guilty Of Murder In Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing The […]Full Article
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Found Guilty In Court
SOHH0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Father of Ahmaud Arbery calls death of his son a 'lynching'
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with Marcus Arbery about the murder trial for the killing of his son Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and..