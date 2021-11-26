Virat showers love on Anushka's happy clicks

Anushka Sharma greeted fans on Friday with cheerfully clicks on Instagram. Dressed in a pretty black dress, the actress spread happiness with her sun-kissed pictures. Taking inspiration from Bob Marley’s hit number ‘Sun is Shining’, Anushka Sharma’s caption read, “Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these …. Forgot the lyrics to this song.” Anushka’s adorable pictures were soon showered with love from netizens and husband Virat Kohli also dropped hearts in the comments section.