Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) had some strong words Friday for his fellow member of the House Republican Conference Lauren Boebert (R-CO)Full Article
‘Lauren Boebert is TRASH,’ Says Adam Kinzinger After Congresswoman’s Anti-Muslim Comments
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rep. Adam Kinzinger retweets Lauren Boebert's primary challenger after calling the Colorado lawmaker 'TRASH' for her anti-Muslim story about Ilhan Omar
"Help me take out the trash," Marina Zimmerman, a Republican primary challenger to Boebert, wrote on Twitter. Kinzinger retweeted..
Business Insider