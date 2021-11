John Abraham starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ is facing a negative impact of clashing with Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’. After a slow start on first day, the movie recorded a huge drop in several circuits across the country. According to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ earned Rs 1.85-2 crore nett range on it second day at the box office.