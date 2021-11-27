‘Forget About the Travel Bans, Let’s Go Vaccinate the African People’: CNN Medical Analyst Emphasizes Vaccines to Combat Omicron Variant
Dr. Peter Hotez reacted to the new emergence of the Omicron variant, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that the solution was vaccinations, not travel bans. The Omicron (B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 variant was first designated by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” (VOC) on Friday. The United States has restricted travel from South Africa and […]Full Article