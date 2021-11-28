When Salman told Jacqueline to try farming

Jacqueline Fernandez had joined Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown last year and recently the actor revealed an interesting incident from their stay. During his appearance on a TV show, the actor revealed that he asked Jacqueline to replace her treadmill workout with farming. “Jacqueline bhi thi humare saath wahan par. Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Maine kaha zameen khodo (Jacqueline was also there with us. She was doing cardio on the treadmill like a fool. I told her to dig up the farm land),” shared the actor. During their stay at the farmhouse, Salman and Jacqueline had also shot for a music video.