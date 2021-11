Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has opened to a positive response from the audience. The film showed a decent growth on its second day at the box office. According to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Antim’ made a business Rs 5.25-5.50 crore nett range on Saturday. After raking in Rs 4.25 crore on its first day, this actioner has earned Rs 10 crore in two days.