Travis sued by Astroworld victim’s family
The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Travis Scott after Hilgert was killed during a suspected crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival.Full Article
The family of Ezra Blount confirmed the news of the 9-year-old's death on Sunday after he sustained life-threatening injuries at..
The family of Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani announced she died from injuries received at the concert after fighting for her life..