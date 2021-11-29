Matthew McConaughey won`t run for Governor of Texas in 2022
The actor made the announcement on Sunday through a video posted to his official Twitter accountFull Article
Matthew McConaughey, who has described his political views as "aggressively centric," is not running for Texas governor right..
Matthew McConaughey revealed that he is not running for Texas Governor 'at this moment' but it is a 'humbling and inspiring path to..