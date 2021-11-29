Dhanush wins Best Actor for `Asuran` at BRICS Film Festival
While Dhanush was adjudged the best actor, Lara Boldorini was awarded the Best Actor (female) at the festival for her performance in the Brazilian film `On Wheels`Full Article
Dhanush earlier had won a National Award for his stellar performance in Tamil film Asuran.