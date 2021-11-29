I didn’t personally know Virgil Abloh, but his impact on us as black designers in the fashion industry will have a ripple effect for generations to come. Virgil Abloh’s Loss Will Have A Ripple Effect The 2018 news outlet reports of Virgil taking the helm as Creative Director of LVMH was so beyond dope for […]Full Article
To Black Designers In The Fashion Industry, Virgil Abloh Was Transcendent
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at Age 41
The founder of the Off-White fashion house also became the menswear creative director for LVMH’s Louis Vuitton. He was one of the..
Upworthy