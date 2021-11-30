‘Disgusting’: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Lauren Boebert Over Anti-Muslim Attack on Ilhan Omar

‘Disgusting’: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Lauren Boebert Over Anti-Muslim Attack on Ilhan Omar

Mediaite

Published

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Sunday over an anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Full Article